Deaf refugees in a foreign land

Austrian organisation helps deaf refugees learn sign language
Many refugees face problems of isolation, but things can be particularly challenging for those who are deaf.
The Austrian organisation, Equalizent, based in Vienna, provides courses in sign language and written German for asylum seekers and refugees from Iraq, Afghanistan and Iran.
Some are learning sign language for the first time in their lives.
26 Apr 2018
