Armenia protesters return to the streets

Armenia anti-government protesters return to the streets
Tens of thousands of people have joined fresh protests in the Armenian capital Yerevan, calling on the government to resign.
The demonstrations follow the collapse of talks between opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan and acting Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan.
The BBC's Rayhan Demytrie reports from Yerevan.
26 Apr 2018
