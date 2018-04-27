Campaigners hail EU insecticide ban

Media player
Campaigners celebrate EU insecticide ban to protect honey bees
People in Brussels have gathered to celebrate the passing of a near-total ban on neonicotinoids.
The move is a bid to protect Europe's honey bee populations.
27 Apr 2018
