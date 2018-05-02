Macron thanks PM's 'delicious wife'
French President Emmanuel Macron is in Australia, and wanted to thank his host, the Australian prime minister.

Turning to Malcolm Turnbull, Mr Macron's usually excellent English failed him for a moment, as he extended his gratitude to "you and your delicious wife".

In French, the word can be used about tasty food, but also to mean "lovely" or "delightful".

  • 02 May 2018