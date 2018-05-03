Eta has 'completely dismantled'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Eta says it has 'completely dismantled'
The Basque group Eta says it has "completely dismantled" after almost 50 years of a separatist campaign.
In an audio statement provided to the BBC, the Basque organisation said it had ceased all political activity.
Eta killed more than 800 people before It declared a ceasefire in 2011.
-
03 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window