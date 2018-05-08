Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Bus catches fire in heart of Rome
A bus burst into flames with passengers on board in a busy shopping street in central Rome.
All those on the bus were able to escape and no-one was hurt, Rome's transport authority said.
-
08 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window