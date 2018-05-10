Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Losing their religion: The young Turks rejecting Islam
Are young people in Turkey becoming less religious? There are no statistics or polls but the question has been raised among politicians and clerics.
One university professor has spoken of a dozen female students wearing headscarves telling him they have become atheists.
This is the story of how two young Turks lost their religion.
-
10 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-44059369/losing-their-religion-the-young-turks-rejecting-islamRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window