Would you give your kids total freedom?
Video

Juha Jarvinen is a father of six living in a rural area in western Finland. He has an unusual parenting style: put simply, his children enjoy total freedom in the house.

The idea is to teach children to only take risks that they can handle. Does his approach work?

  • 13 May 2018
