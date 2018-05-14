Irish company installs World Cup pitches

Media player
Six World Cup pitches installed by Irish company
The winning goal in this year's World Cup final in Moscow will be scored on a pitch designed and made by an Irish company.
SIS Pitches netted a contract to install six of the 12 pitches for the World Cup finals in Russia, which get under way in June.
14 May 2018
