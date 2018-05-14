Turkey looks to develop UK relations

Video

Turkey's President Erdogan is in London for talks with Prime Minister Theresa May and Foreign Secreaty Boris Johnson.

He told Hardtalk's Zeinab Badawi there would be a review of the bilateral economic relations between the UK and Turkey. There was already a strong relationship over trade and defence, he said.

"We will try to develop these relations after Brexit," he added.

