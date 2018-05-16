Media player
Ireland's abortion referendum
Voters in the Republic of Ireland are set to decide on the future of the country's abortion laws in a referendum on May 25.
BBC News NI looks at the background to the referendum and what the verdict may mean.
16 May 2018
