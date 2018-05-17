Macron's 'best wishes' for Harry and Meghan

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Royal wedding: Emmanuel Macron sends best wishes to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
The French president said he hoped to watch the ceremony on TV, and would send them his best regards.
-
17 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-44160473/royal-wedding-emmanuel-macron-sends-best-wishes-to-prince-harry-and-meghan-markleRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window