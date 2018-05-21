How will Ireland vote on abortion?

Video

On Friday 25 May 2018 people in the Republic of Ireland will vote on whether they want to make changes to the country's strict abortion laws, upheld in the Eighth Amendment of the Irish constitution.

The polls suggest overall a small lead for relaxing the laws but with younger voters more strongly in favour of change.

BBC Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur talks to Caroline Simons, a pro-life campaigner and Sinead Redmond, a campaigner for abortion rights.

He asks whether the result could have echoes of the votes for Brexit and US President Donald Trump where voters defy the views of what is seen as a metropolitan elite.

Watch the full interview on BBC World News and the BBC News Channel on Monday 21 May 2018.