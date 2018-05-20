Weinstein accuser warns Cannes predators

Video

Asia Argento, the Italian actress who was one of the first to publicly accuse director Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault, gave an impassioned speech at the Cannes film festival.

She accused some members of the audience of "covering up" Weinstein's crimes - and warned those who had yet to answer for their own actions that "we're not going to allow you to get away with it any longer." Weinstein denies all allegations made against him.