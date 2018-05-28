Media player
World Cup 2018: Being black in Russia
Less than 1% of Russia's 144 million people are black.
Over the years, human rights organisations have reported numerous racist attacks.
What is life like for those who are black and Russian, especially ahead of next month's World Cup and influx of foreign visitors?
28 May 2018
