My 84-year-old husband now does my make-up

When Mona's deteriorating sight meant she could no longer apply her own make-up, her loyal husband Des stepped in, and started taking lessons.

It's a love story that captured the heart of Kardashians' make-up artist Mario Dedivanovic.

  • 04 Jun 2018