Real Madrid fans celebrate cup victory

Real Madrid fans celebrate Champions League victory
Thousands of euphoric Real Madrid supporters took to the streets of the Spanish capital to celebrate victory in the Champions League final against Liverpool.
The Spanish team won 3-1 at the crunch game in Kiev.
27 May 2018
