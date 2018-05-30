Gasps as 'murdered' journalist appeared
Video

Arkady Babchenko: Gasps and cheers as 'murdered' journalist appears

Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko, widely reported to have been assassinated in Kiev on Tuesday, has turned up alive at a press conference.

In an extraordinary development, the high-profile critic of the Kremlin appeared live on Ukrainian TV.

  • 30 May 2018