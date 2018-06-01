Russian grannies waiting for 'magnetic Messi'
World Cup 2018: Russian grannies waiting for 'magnetic Messi'

Grandmothers Inna and Vika from Ekaterinburg are brushing up on their language skills to take World Cup visitors on tours through their city's Soviet past.

Filmed by Dina Demrdash, produced by Lu Yang and Evgeniya Pavlova.

  • 01 Jun 2018
