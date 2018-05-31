Media player
Arkady Babchenko: Pig's blood, make-up and a morgue
Russian dissident journalist Arkady Babchenko has revealed how Ukrainian authorities faked his death on Tuesday as part of a sting operation to foil an alleged Russian assassination plot.
After pig's blood and a make-up artist were used to pull off the stunt, Babchenko watched news of his death unfold on television from a morgue.
31 May 2018
