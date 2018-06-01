Spain's PM ousted from office
'Political earthquake' sees Spain's PM ousted from office

Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has been forced from office after a no-confidence vote.

The BBC's Gavin Lee said his departure followed a "political earthquake" after his party was implicated in a major corruption scandal.

