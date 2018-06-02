Thousands of people at equal marriage march

Video

Thousands of people have taken part in a rally in Belfast calling for the legalisation of same-sex marriage.

A simultaneous rally took place in Londonderry.

Among those who attended the Belfast rally were Lord Mayor Nuala McAllister and Northern Ireland-born Labour MP Conor McGinn.

Last month, a bill brought by Mr McGinn to bring same-sex marriage to NI was blocked from moving to the next stage at Westminster.