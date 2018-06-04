Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How to inspect a nuclear energy site
BBC News went to the IAEA’s labs at Seibersdorf near Vienna to find out how they inspect the world's nuclear sites.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
-
04 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window