War hero Sidney Ashcroft's grave found after 70 years

Video

The final resting place of a WWII resistor who punched a German officer in Nazi-controlled Guernsey has been found after 70 years.

Sidney Ashcroft was deported to a Nazi prison in Europe just before his 21st birthday never to be seen by his family again.

His mother Charlotte spent her whole life waiting in vain for her only son to return home.

New evidence surrounding his fate has been discovered by Cambridge University academic Dr Gilly Carr.

As part of a BBC Inside Out investigation she travelled to Germany with Sidney's relative Chris Roberts and, after an emotional search, found his grave in a cemetery in the city of Straubing.