Guernsey Liberation Day: A Taste of Freedom

This picture of Peter Bott, aged 4, and his older brother Roger, was one of the first photos captured of people in Guernsey who had been liberated from five years of German occupation during World War Two.

The barefoot Peter tucking into his first ever chocolate bar has come to symbolise the islanders' struggle with starvation and deprivation.

Now 76, Peter said they were among the first islanders to be greeted by their British liberators on 9 May 1945 as their father was a fisherman and had special access to parts of the harbour.