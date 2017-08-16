Alderney French dictionary created to revive dead language

Video

Alderney residents Royston Raymond and Sally Pond have compiled a 2,000 word dictionary in Aoeur'gnaeux, the island's French language.

Based on Norman French, it is no longer spoken fluently in Alderney.

Efforts are under way to revive the dead language by teaching school children and setting up a society to support speakers.

Similar efforts have been made in the larger neighbouring Channel Islands of Guernsey and Jersey, where small numbers still speak native dialects fluently.