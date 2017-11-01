Video

A frustrated fan of BBC radio has been limited to listening to a single radio station, owing to a glitch on his smart speaker.

Stanley Pignal, a journalist living in Mumbai, India, has taken to social media to declare his surprise after his voice-activated device began limiting him to one BBC local radio station.

Mr Pignal says he is enjoying the music on BBC Radio Guernsey, an island he's visited twice before, but admits he has "no real clue" when it comes to comprehending local news.