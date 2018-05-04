Luke Pollard pleased with Labour win
Labour 'will fight for council funding' in Plymouth says MP

The new Labour council in Plymouth will fight for funding from the government, according to an MP from the city.

Luke Pollard said the Labour gain shows people are rejecting Conservative austerity measures.

He said Plymouth now has a council that will "get the basics right" and "campaign relentlessly" to get funding from Westminster.

