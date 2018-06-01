Police crush dozens of guns at scrap yard
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Guernsey, Alderney and Sark guns crushed at scrapyard

Dozens of rifles handed in during an amnesty in Guernsey, Alderney and Sark have been crushed at a scrapyard.

More than 300 weapons were surrendered, including firearms and knives, as well as 3,000 rounds of ammunition.

The initiative was part of a nationwide surrender campaign called Operation Aztec.

  • 01 Jun 2018