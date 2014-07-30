Video

Manx cyclists are targeting further success at Glasgow 2014 following Peter Kennaugh's silver medal on the track.

Kennaugh claimed the island's first and only medal of the Games so far in Saturday's 40km points race.

Mark Christian narrowly missed out on adding to that tally in Sunday's scratch race, finishing fourth.

Both the men's and women's cycling teams will be looking to add the Isle of Man's medal tally in Thursday's time trials and this Sunday's road race.