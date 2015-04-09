Kayaker captures 'fantastic' basking shark encounter

Video

Three basking sharks, each measuring more than four metres (13ft) long, have been captured on camera by a kayaker off the Isle of Man.

Craig Whalley came across the giant plankton-eaters while exploring near an area known as Fleshwick Bay near Port Erin.

Reaching lengths of up to 13m (43ft), the basking shark is the world's second largest fish after the whale shark.

Mr Whalley said it was a "privilege" to see them and "a fantastic experience".