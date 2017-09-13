Video

A 13-year-old cyclist was allegedly forced off a road by a tractor and trailer laden with hay in the Isle of Man, prompting a police investigation.

The incident, which the boy captured on camera, occurred in Foxdale at about 17:45 BST on Tuesday.

Sgt Andy Reid said the teenager was left shaken and suffered minor cuts and bruises.

The tractor, which did not hit the young cyclist, did not stop.

Police have appealed for the tractor's driver or anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them.