Video

Seal numbers on the Calf of Man remain high despite fears almost half of pups born were feared dead due to a hurricane, Manx Wildlife Trust said.

In October 2017 Hurricane Ophelia hit the inlet which led to huge pup losses.

The trust's figures show seal numbers around the Isle of Man's coastline have remained between 100-200 since 2007.

A trust spokeswoman said the true impact of the losses will take long to reveal themselves - perhaps up to five or six years.

Video courtesy: Manx National Heritage