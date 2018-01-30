Video
National Chips, Cheese & Gravy Day proposed on Isle of Man
A call to create an official day for the "national dish" of the Isle of Man - cheese, chips and gravy - is being backed by the island's culture charity.
The popular meal mixes chips with grated Manx Cheddar and beef gravy.
An online magazine has declared the last Monday in January National Chips, Cheese & Gravy Day because the "beloved dish" had previously been "overlooked".
