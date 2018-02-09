Video

A 10-year-old who is the main carer for his mum has had his life made easier by a new service, which sees a volunteer come and cook a meal for them both.

Orry Teare helps his mum Aimee, who suffers from fibromyalgia - the same condition which forced Lady Gaga to cancel her world tour.

They used to eat ready meals and cereal, but now Share A Meal volunteers pop by their house and help them cook.

Orry said the new diet means his mum is "a lot more active now".