Friendly seal nuzzles up to diver in Isle of Man
A diver got a big seal of approval during an underwater trip off the Isle of Man.
The playful mammal appeared to take hold of Colin Peters before stroking and nuzzling him.
Mr Peters said: "It was a very memorable dive and the first time I have seen a seal spend so much time with people and interact like it did."
Footage courtesy of Colin Peters and Jim Self.
06 May 2018
