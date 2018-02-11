Turning stormy seas into art

Media player
The Jersey artist who used Storm Eleanor to her benefit
Power outages and travel chaos were not the only issues to hit the British Isles during Storm Eleanor in January.
One artist found huge amounts of driftwood scattered across Jersey's beaches, which she is using to continue her work.
11 Feb 2018
