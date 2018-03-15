Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Memorial benches in Jersey: Turning gardens into 'graveyards'
The National Trust in Jersey says memorial benches at beauty spots are "the equivalent of gravestones".
-
15 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-jersey-43419983/memorial-benches-in-jersey-turning-gardens-into-graveyardsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window