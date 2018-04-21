'Accidental tourist' visits Jersey
Video

Tourist takes crowdfunded trip to British islands

Six years ago Joe Hill, from Plymouth, Massachusetts, was wondering why people were using "British slang" in what he thought was a New Jersey Facebook group.

After a couple of years, he realised the group was actually based in the channel island of Jersey - and admitted his mistake.

A crowdfunding campaign by islanders later, and he has been on holiday with his girlfriend in the British island of Jersey, seeing what all the fuss was about.

