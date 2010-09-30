Trapped miners clear drill rubble

Video

Footage has been released of trapped Chile miners removing earth and rock which has been dislodged as their rescue drills get closer.

It comes as the families of 27 of the 33 miners trapped in northern Chile are claiming damages against the government and the San Esteban mining company.

They are seeking at least a million dollars per worker.

The miners have been trapped underground since a part of the mine collapsed almost two months ago, blocking the exit.

Rescuers are drilling three separate tunnels to try and reach them.

Tim Willcox reports.