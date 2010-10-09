Miner celebrating
Breakthrough in Chile mine rescue

Friends and relatives of the Chilean miners trapped deep underground have been celebrating after rescuers finally drilled through to the chamber where they have been trapped for more than two months.

Engineers will now examine the escape shaft to decide whether the miners can be winched up through the exposed rock.

The BBC's Andrew Harding reports from the San Jose mine in Chile.

