Video
Pope meets Italy and Argentina football teams
One of the world's most famous football fans has had a private audience with the Argentine and Italian football teams, as Pope Francis hosted them in the Apostolic Palace.
Prior to becoming Pope, he was a long-time supporter of the Saints of San Lorenzo in Buenos Aires, with membership of the association that owns the team.
His meeting with the national teams comes ahead of a rare friendly match between the two in Rome on Wednesday.
-
13 Aug 2013
- From the section Latin America & Caribbean