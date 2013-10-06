Deadly Mexico 'monster truck' crash at air show

Video

A number of people have been killed and dozens injured at an air show in Mexico, after a modified pick-up known as a monster truck crashed into spectators.

The monster truck - with tyres said to be 1.5 metres (nearly 5ft) high - ploughed into a stand in the northern city of Chihuahua.

The BBC's Will Grant said the driver appeared to lose control of the vehicle before it hit the spectators.