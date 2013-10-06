Video
Month's rest for ill Argentine President Fernandez
Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner has been ordered to take a month off work after bleeding was found on her brain.
Ms Fernandez, 60, was undergoing medical checks for another condition when the bleeding - a subdural hematoma - was discovered.
Vice-President Amado Boudou is flying back from France to take over her duties.
Ms Fernandez's spokesman, Alfredo Scoccimarro, issued a statement saying her doctors had carried out a brain scan in August after a previously undisclosed trauma - thought to be caused by a fall.
06 Oct 2013
