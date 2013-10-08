Video
Violence mars Brazil demonstration
Several people were injured when a protest in the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro turned violent.
What began as a peaceful demonstration by teachers and their supporters, calling for better education and services, soon became hijacked by a small group of masked men.
Protests in the country have grown and spread since a simple dispute over bus fare rises in Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro prompted a police crackdown.
Wyre Davies reports from Rio de Janeiro.
-
08 Oct 2013
- From the section Latin America & Caribbean