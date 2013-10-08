Protesters attacking Bank of Brazil
Video

Brazil clashes: Rio teacher protest turns violent

Police in Rio de Janeiro have fired teargas at protestors after a demonstration by thousands of teachers ended in violence.

Several banks and other buildings were set on fire in Rio during a night of clashes between demonstrators and police.

A similar protest in Sao Paulo also ended in violent confrontation with police after many banks were ransacked by hooded protesters.

Wyre Davies reports from Rio de Janeiro.

