Julissa preparing for eye surgery
Flying eye hospital helps Salvadoran girl to see

Julissa never believed that she would ever see out of her left eye again, after damaging it in a fall whilst playing with her brother and friends.

Her family knew that she could be treated, but were not able to afford the operation.

The BBC followed the teenager and her mother over the course of a year, as they searched for a way to have her sight restored.

