Rescue workers look at the remains of a building that collapsed late Saturday, in Medellin, Colombia
Colombia building collapses 'after cracks appear'

Eleven people are missing after an apartment building collapsed in Medellin, Colombia's second-largest city on Saturday night.

The 24-storey building - in one of the city's most exclusive neighbourhoods - was evacuated a day earlier after cracks appeared, according to Medellin's authorities.

However, rescue workers are still searching for a number of people.

The company that built the development, CDO Constructora, said a flaw had been found in a concrete column and that it was under repair.