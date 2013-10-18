Brazil's Libra oil field seen from the air

Video

Brazil is on the verge of becoming a major oil producer as it auctions off the rights to develop a huge offshore deposit just to the north of Rio de Janeiro.

The find, known as the "Libra Field" could double Brazil's existing oil output.

But there are concerns Brazil is demanding too high a price and imposing too many restrictions for the rights to develop the find.

Wyre Davies took a helicopter flight over the oil field to see it from the air.