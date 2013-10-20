Video
Argentine train crashes into Buenos Aires station
A commuter train in the Argentine capital, Buenos Aires, has crashed at the end of the line, leaving at least 80 people injured.
The train failed to stop as it arrived at Once station, crashing through the buffers and ending up wedged between the floor and ceiling of the platform.
More than 50 people were killed in a similar crash at the same station last year.
Grainne Harrington reports.
